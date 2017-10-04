28°
News

Bundy mum gets pulses racing at Supercars

LOCAL BEAUTY: Bundy mum Jodie Pozzan is a finalist in Miss Supercars.
LOCAL BEAUTY: Bundy mum Jodie Pozzan is a finalist in Miss Supercars.

A BUNDABERG mum who decided to give modelling one last go before her 30th birthday has been named a finalist in the Miss Supercars competition.

As a finalist, Jodie Pozzan will be put through her paces in the judging circuit at the Gold Coast 600.

Supercars will then select the remaining nine contestants via an interview process with one to be crowned the winner of Miss Supercars.

Evolving from the world-renowned Miss Indy, Miss Supercars is a national sports model search run as part of the 2017 Supercars Series.

Mrs Pozzan said she was no stranger to the modelling competition world, having competed in the Miss V8s in 2014.

Excited to get back into the modelling scene, she said was looking forward to collaborating with a Bundy dress designer for the Charity Cocktail Night.

"Lennee Graham from Church in the Wild will be making me a show-topping gown and I am just so excited about it," she said.

Mrs Pozzan heads to the Gold Coast on October 17 until October 23.

Bundaberg News Mail
