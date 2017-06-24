Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

A BUNDABERG mum is on a mission to help parents and children take a breather from social media.

Deonie Crowther has launched a website for her Crafternoon Teatime craft blog which is dedicated to getting families away from screens and into life.

"At the moment it's a craft blog which focuses on spending mindful moments with your children," she said.

"I've started the blog to help people spend mindful moments in a creative way."

Mrs Crowther said she was inspired to do something different after giving birth to her second child last year.

With her oldest child aged just three, she soon realised that it was too easy to get sucked into the void of social media.

In addition to keeping in touch with her followers online, she now holds regular crafting sessions at Bargara's Windmill cafe.

Each session involves a new activity, with some Saturday afternoons attracting up to 40 families.

"We've had really great comments and feedback," Mrs Crowther said.

"They do the activity on the day but they also get a bag to take home."

Activities range from creating pretty greeting cards, to making custom tea-bags, jewellery or decorations.

Mrs Crowther said she was considering developing a line of products for the future.

Get crafty

Crafternoon Teatime can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

The website can be found at crafternoonteatime.com.au.

Sessions at the Windmill are held at on Saturdays, with the next event coming up on August 5 from 3-4.30pm.

Tickets are on sale from Mrs Crowther's website.