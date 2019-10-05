Bundy MP’s new column: People power needed for Paradise Dam

Column by David Batt, Member for Bundaberg

Paradise Dam. What a debacle. It’s both extraordinary and awfully concerning to think that Labor has plans to significantly reduce the capacity of a dam that’s just 13 years old due to mysterious safety concerns.

Since work began on the dam, rumours about flawed construction have circulated within our community.

But these claims have never come directly from anybody who had firsthand involvement in the build so it’s been difficult to guage the credibility of the whispers.

I think I speak on behalf of the vast majority of the Bundaberg region when I say it’s time we find out the truth.

The Queensland Labor Government has confirmed the safety problems are related to the dam’s original construction – not the 2010/11 or the 2013 flood events.

But, that being said, no reports have been released so the specifics remain a matter for public speculation.

Safety of residents should always be paramount and the State Government should always be transparent.

That’s why I’ve called for and am fully supportive of the LNP’s request for a public parliamentary inquiry into the design and construction of Paradise Dam.

This process would provide those involved in the dam’s construction the opportunity to speak up without fear of retribution.

It’s the only way they can share their knowledge with the full protection of the parliamentary privilege.

It’s their insight that is so desperately needed.

Everybody understands that decreased water security is a major worry for our local agricultural industries.

Over the years, many farmers have migrated to our beautiful region and businesses have committed millions of dollars because of the significant water supply that Paradise Dam was promised to provide.

But, it’s also important to think about what a reduction in the dam’s capacity could mean for Bundaberg homes, businesses and local infrastructure in the next flood event. Right now, we have no idea about the potential impact.

This shouldn’t be about politics and it shouldn’t be about placing the blame.

Everybody should be focused on finding out what’s gone wrong, acknowledging mistakes and working together to find appropriate solutions to return the dam to its full capacity.

But unfortunately, this State Labor Government doesn’t seem open to suggestions. It’s their way or the highway.

Over the last few days I’ve been met with hundreds of phone calls, visits, messages and emails from residents who are utterly overwhelmed by this issue.

We know people power works. We just need to band together and throw our support behind this public parliamentary inquiry. It’s time to get to the bottom of this.

This is the first of Mr Batt’s monthly columns