Bundy MP makes special delivery to elderly residents

FATHER'S Day is just around the corner and some of Bundy's elderly dads have received a special treat to celebrate.

Bundaberg MP David Batt made his annual Father's Day visit to TriCare this morning where he gifted some fudge to some of the residents.

He will also be delivering fudge to the gentlemen at Bundy's other aged care facilities over the next few days.

"I love doing this each year, it's fantastic to visit Bundy's more mature residents to ensure they don't feel forgotten," he said.

"Two years ago Bundy small business Jakes Candy specially made fudge for me to gift to the gentlemen and they loved it, so I decided to do the same this time around!

"It was fantastic to drop into the Father's Day lunch at TriCare today to say hello and wish them all the best for Sunday.

"Because of the current environment, unfortunately I'm unable to personally catch up with the residents in some of our local facilities, but I will still be dropping off the gifts to the front counter to make sure they know Bundy is thinking of them.

"As always, I am also delivering some treats for the staff to say thank you for their continual hard work in our local aged care facilities."

The residents also had a special lunch with loved ones visiting them.