David Batt with Nerida Hepple, Helen Willet, Cheryl Callaghan and Hank the assistance dog.
Bundy MP delighted: new inclusions for disability parking

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
THE Palaszczuk Government announced yesterday they had extended the disability parking scheme to include the vision impaired.

Previously the disability parking scheme was based on a person’s functional ability to walk but new legislation will bring Queensland in line with other states, including NSW.

It’s a win for Bundaberg MP David Batt, who had written to the Minister almost two years ago asking for change after he was approached by Cheryl and Kevin Callaghan about the issue.

He said it was a major achievement that would aid in improving the lives of the vision impaired.

“Until today, vision impaired Queenslanders were unable to obtain disability parking permits for their carer’s vehicle,” he said.

“After writing to the Minister, I launched a Parliamentary petition which gained over 3000 signatures and had the support of Guide Dogs Queensland. “The petition resulted in a departmental review which has today, finally had a successful outcome.

“This change will make a huge difference to the lives of 18,000 Queenslanders as well as their assistance dogs and their carer’s vehicle.”

