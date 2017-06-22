Bundy MP calls for Hanson to explain herself

PLEASE EXPLAIN: PAULINE Hanson is under fire for suggesting autistic children be removed from mainstream classrooms to stop "normal” kids being held back.

The One Nation leader made the comments during debate on the federal government's proposed schools overhaul in the Senate on Wednesday, insisting that parents and teachers had raised the matter with her.

Teachers were devoting much of their time to disabled children, to the detriment of other students in the classroom, she said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has attacked Ms Hanson asking her to please explain?

"I have seen Senator Hanson's comments and can I say that I think she's got to explain herself,” Mr Pitt said.

"The reality is, it's not just her, it is every single candidate that's standing for One Nation, particularly in the state of Queensland, if you are a One Nation candidate is this something you agree with?”

Mr Pitt said the government clearly did not agree with Senator Hanson's statement.

"We will continue to deliver for all Australians, that is the way of course, that is equal for all of them, but to be honest, I think it was just, it was a very poor choice of words if that was her intention and she's got an opportunity to correct the record and I think she should,” he said.

The NewsMail is seeking comment from One Nation Candidate Jane Truscott.