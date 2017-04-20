Bundy MP calls for community solidarity with Muslims

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson will today announce a public push for community leaders to unite and take a stand against harassment, intimidation and intolerance towards Muslims in Bundaberg.

The move comes after a fence was vandalised with anti-Muslim graffiti and members of the Bundaberg Peace Project group told Ms Donaldson they had experienced harassment and verbal attacks.

"No one should feel like they are unwelcome on the streets of their own town," Ms Donaldson said.

"That's not the Bundaberg I want to live in, and I'm sure most members of our community would feel the same way."

Bundaberg Muslim Talat Hakbilir, who has lived in the region for more than 15 years, said the Muslim community was grateful for the support.

He said the harassment and verbal attacks, usually of Muslim women, happened after worldwide events such as terrorist attacks dominated headlines.

"Leanne Donaldson, religious and community leaders and police have been very helpful," Mr Hakbilir said.

Ms Donaldson said religious intolerance was everybody's problem - and we could all be part of the solution.

"Everyone - absolutely everyone - has the right to practice their religion freely and without fear," she said.

"We have also recently seen vandalism using a disgusting symbol that is deeply offensive to the Jewish community, which was rightly condemned.

"The resurgence of the swastika as a symbol of religious and racial hatred is an extremely disturbing trend, which just goes to show that we need to be aware of our history and be vigilant against intolerance of all kinds."

Ms Donaldson felt it was important she speak up on the problem and believed it was a bipartisan issue that was above politics.

"Regardless of your political views, it's important to call this behaviour out for what it is - harassment on the basis of religion, and in many cases, on the basis of ethnicity and nationality," she said.

"That kind of mindset, and those kinds of actions, have no place in 2017."

Father Keith Dean-Jones of Bundaberg Anglican Church said the church was pleased to collaborate with the Muslim community.

"We work together with the Islamic community to provide a free sausage sizzle for those in need every Saturday night at 5pm," he said.