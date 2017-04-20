27°
News

Bundy MP calls for community solidarity with Muslims

Jim Alouat
| 20th Apr 2017 6:18 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson will today announce a public push for community leaders to unite and take a stand against harassment, intimidation and intolerance towards Muslims in Bundaberg.

The move comes after a fence was vandalised with anti-Muslim graffiti and members of the Bundaberg Peace Project group told Ms Donaldson they had experienced harassment and verbal attacks.

"No one should feel like they are unwelcome on the streets of their own town," Ms Donaldson said.

"That's not the Bundaberg I want to live in, and I'm sure most members of our community would feel the same way."

Bundaberg Muslim Talat Hakbilir, who has lived in the region for more than 15 years, said the Muslim community was grateful for the support.

 

He said the harassment and verbal attacks, usually of Muslim women, happened after worldwide events such as terrorist attacks dominated headlines.

"Leanne Donaldson, religious and community leaders and police have been very helpful," Mr Hakbilir said.

Ms Donaldson said religious intolerance was everybody's problem - and we could all be part of the solution.

"Everyone - absolutely everyone - has the right to practice their religion freely and without fear," she said.

"We have also recently seen vandalism using a disgusting symbol that is deeply offensive to the Jewish community, which was rightly condemned.

"The resurgence of the swastika as a symbol of religious and racial hatred is an extremely disturbing trend, which just goes to show that we need to be aware of our history and be vigilant against intolerance of all kinds."

Ms Donaldson felt it was important she speak up on the problem and believed it was a bipartisan issue that was above politics.

"Regardless of your political views, it's important to call this behaviour out for what it is - harassment on the basis of religion, and in many cases, on the basis of ethnicity and nationality," she said.

"That kind of mindset, and those kinds of actions, have no place in 2017."

Father Keith Dean-Jones of Bundaberg Anglican Church said the church was pleased to collaborate with the Muslim community.

"We work together with the Islamic community to provide a free sausage sizzle for those in need every Saturday night at 5pm," he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  graffiti islam leanne donaldson muslim police religion

Bundy MP calls for community solidarity with Muslims

Bundy MP calls for community solidarity with Muslims

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson is set to announce a public push for community leaders to unite and take a stand against harassment of Muslims.

Island resort asking guests to offset pollution from flights

GREEN AND CLEAN: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort's carbon offset program will involve planting trees near the Mon Repos turtle rookery.

Guests will be asked to donate to tree planting project

PHOTOS: Barbecue to blame for house fire

UP IN FLAMES: A South Kolan house was destroyed as a fire ripped through the home.

A blaze tore through a South Kolan home on Wednesday night

You can save dogs' lives just by having fun

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.

Have fun for a good cause

Local Partners

Cat in the Hat EsCarpade

LOSING their son to cancer 10 years ago, Bundaberg parents still raise funds and awareness.

Men's shed opens with a positive outlook

NOW OPEN: Paul Dare in front of the new Men's Shed which opened up in Mundubbera.

Mundubbera Men's shed opened up this month.

You can save dogs' lives just by having fun

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.

Have fun for a good cause

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, April 20

GET CRAFTY: Make a tiny terrarium at a BRAG workshop tonight.

Five things you need to know in Bundy today

What gigs are on this week?

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play this weekend.

Find out where all the gigs are in Bundaberg.

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant with second child

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $209,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!