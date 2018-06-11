Bundy mourns mother killed in highway tragedy

FATAL: The mangled wreck of Bundy woman Cheree Vowles's car after Sunday's crash, in which she lost her life.

A SIMPLE mistake meant Cheree Vowles never made it home to Bundy after a trip to Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The 50-year-old mother was killed in a horror crash with traffic on the Bruce Highway.

Howard Senior Constable Ed Gompelman said it appeared Ms Vowles had pulled out in front of the truck, which had been heading north in the 100kmh zone.

"It is as easy as she simply did not see the truck,” he said.

"The truck driver has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Daniel Goretic, who lives nearby, said the crash sounded like an explosion.

"It shook the whole house,” Mr Goretic said.

"My neighbour said he thought the noise was someone rattling his door.”

Mr Goretic left his house to see if anyone needed help but Ms Vowles had died at the Torbanlea scene.

Mr Goretic said the Gympie St and Bruce Hwy intersection was known among locals as being dangerous.

"The whole road is unsafe,” he said.

"The speed should be reduced ... it should be 80km from Howard to the BP service station.”

"They have 80km at Childers so why isn't that here?”

Snr Cnst Gompelman said crashes such as Sunday's were a powerful reminder to motorist

"The message is people just need to be patient and aware of your surroundings,” he said.

"Remember the Fatal Five.”