Lucky to be alive: Motorcyclist's miracle survival

RECOVERING: Bundaberg man Michael Groth is in Cairns Hospital after crashing his motorbike on a dirt road on the way to Kowanyama. Anna Rogers

A MAN who crashed his motorbike on a remote road near Kowanyama says having a personal emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) potentially saved his life.

Bundaberg's Michael Groth, 52, had set off on a 16-day trip from Cairns to Darwin with his brother and close friend along Old Highway One early last week.

The trip had been one year in the making and covered about 2000km of dirt roads.

But the trio were just two days into the trip when tragedy struck.

After riding about 230km from Chillagoe along the Burke Developmental Road, they decided to turn back due to the rough road conditions.

But during the journey, the bulldust caught the front wheel of Mr Groth's bike, throwing him off.

His brother quickly activated the EPIRB and within three hours Rescue 510 arrived to take MrGroth to Cairns Hospital.

"It was the longest three hours of my life," he said.

"I couldn't move ... everything was just grinding and crunching together."

Mr Groth suffered 10 broken ribs, holes in his lungs and spiral fracture to his collarbone. He spent two days in the intensive care unit and will be in hospital for several days.

He encouraged everyone from grey nomads to fishermen to hikers to invest in an EPIRB.

"They're $200 and they're worth their weight in diamonds," he said.

"Not a lot of people know about them.

"Last year I got stuck on the side of a hill with my bike. I fell over and I couldn't pick the bike up. I was stuck there for three hours ... after that I decided to get one."

Mr Groth praised everyone involved in his rescue.

"The guys ... were excellent," he said. "They kept my wife, Sharon, informed every step of the way and that's the other good thing about the EPIRB.

"They contact your next-of-kin straightaway, which was Sharon, asking if I would be in that area because my EPIRB had been activated."