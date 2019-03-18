Bundy model becomes face of Aura makeup

MODEL WINNER: Bundaberg teen Phoebe Pafumi has recently been selected as the Face of Aura Make up Australia, for 2019.

A BUNDABERG teenager has put her best face forward, taking out an online competition to become the face of a vegan and animal cruelty free makeup line.

Phoebe Pafumi was selected as the 2019 Face of Aura Makeup Australia and spent the weekend in front of the camera for the Face of Aura photo shoot.

The 14-year-old said it was exciting to be able to work with a brand that used pure Australian minerals and organically sourced plant ingredients to produce products that were vegan and animal cruelty free.

"I am excited to represent a makeup brand that is sustainable and cruelty free, but also so amazing to work with, delivering a flawless finish to my skin,” she said.

Phoebe was selected from an online competition to represent the brand and a spokesperson said it has had an "incredible response, but there could only be one winner”.

Australian made and owned, Aura Makeup began on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

Founder, creator and co-owner of Aura Makeup, Dee McMahon used her experience from specialising in makeup and working behind the scenes of Fashion Weeks around the world, to create Aura Makeup that could cater for the everyday woman, beauty enthusiast and professional makeup artist, as well as being gentle on the skin.

Competition entrants were short-listed down to three finalists, who progressed to a test shoot on the Sunshine Coast recently.

Phoebe was selected by the brand as their overall winner and the 2019 brand ambassador, following the test shoot.

This weekend's shoot saw Phoebe wear the mineral makeup range, jewellery by Adrienne Reid and swimwear by Native Swimwear Australia.

It's been a big 2019 for Phoebe, who was also recently announced top 10 in the national modelling competition for Top Model Australia 2019.