Bundy mobile users could feel disconnected this week
News

Bundy mobile users could feel disconnected this week

Emma Reid
by
15th Feb 2019 1:47 PM
FEELING disconnected?

If you're a Telstra mobile user there could be a reason.

The phone company is upgrading its mobile network around Bundaberg and your phone may be impacted.

The upgrades started today and are set to take place for several days with intermittent interruptions expected.

SMS were sent out to the Telsta customers advising of the upgrades.

If you find you are still having problems go to www.outages.telstra.com.au. and check if there is an outage in your area.

