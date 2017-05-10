Bundy missing out: LNP

TAKING SHAPE: Tonnes of materials are being used at The Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg.

THE LNP has accused Labor of cutting $4 billion each year on infrastructure spending, saying the cuts have stalled critical Bundaberg projects such as a new hospital, flood mitigation and expansion of the port.

But Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson described the attack as galling and unfounded, saying infrastructure spending had never been better for the region.

LNP deputy leader Deb Frecklington said the state had missed out on $7.4 billion of infrastructure investment during the past two years and the cuts were being felt hard in Bundaberg.

"This do-nothing government has let down the people of Bundaberg by failing to build crucial infrastructure,” Ms Frecklington said.

"Vital infrastructure projects have stalled and are not being built under this do-nothing government,” she said.

"The government is investing $3.8 billion a year less than the former LNP government on infrastructure.”

Ms Donaldson said the LNP saw Bundaberg as just another regional seat to name drop, while the government delivered projects to locals.

Ms Donaldson said her government had funded and delivered a $19.8m gas pipeline, which enabled Bundaberg to attract the Knauf plasterboard factory to the region; created a State Development Area around the Port of Bundaberg, which would fast-track development; and given industries the government support it needed to set up shop here and employ locals.

"The only plan that the LNP had for the Bundaberg Port was to sell it off,” she said.

"We are committed to improving business confidence and further strengthening economic and employment growth, especially in regional centres like Bundaberg.

Ms Donaldson said overall, the 2016-17 budget allocated $639.4 million to the Wide Bay region to drive development, while simultaneously paying down debt and delivering a surplus for Queensland.

"The Treasurer's upcoming 2017-18 State Budget will continue Labor's disciplined approach to boosting spending where it's needed, specifically to stimulate jobs and growth in regions like Bundaberg,” she said.