Bundy misses out on rebate

REDUCTION: The discount will be offered to new customers over a 24-month billing period, potentially saving consumers up to $350 on their electricity.

THE SOUTH-EASTERN corner of the state is again reaping the benefits of their proximity to our capital, with Bundaberg and its northern counterparts left out in the cold.

That's the message from the LNP after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her Government was once again dipping its toe into the electricity sector and offering residents in south-east Queensland a 25% reduction in their power bills.

Under the deal, Alinta Energy, whose headquarters are in Perth, will team up with Queensland Government-owned CS Energy to provide electricity to residential and small commercial industrial consumers in the Energex distribution area, of which Bundaberg is not part.

The discount will be offered to new customers over a 24-month billing period, potentially saving consumers up to $350 on their electricity.

It's a move that has angered many of the NewsMail's Facebook readers, who say Bundaberg - with service provider Ergon - is missing out when many families in the area are doing it tough.

"Save $350 over two years is peanuts compared to the last two years' price hike. That's $60 off each quarterly account when people's accounts have tripled,” said Warren Moodie.

Pat Lowe was equally disappointed in the decision, saying "Soon we won't be able afford to use any power as it's getting way too dear. The prices have to come down”.

Electricity price campaigner and co-founder of ARC Up, Dale Holliss said he won't stop until everyone receives a 33% reduction in tariffs.

"Whilst it's good news for south-east Queensland where they have a contestable power market, it's not such good new for our area, which doesn't have the ability for small consumers to engage people like Alinta.

"The Queensland Government, 100% owners of Powerlink, Ergon and Energex can change that by redistributing where they put community service obligation and paying that to the networks so that you can allow for retail competition in our area.

"That's what ARC Up is campaigning for, a 33% cut in electricity prices for everyone and that is eminently doable because the Government... don't need the excessive profits they drag out of it every year.”