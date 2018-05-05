BUNDY MISSES OUT: Fees have publicans frothing

FAIR GO: Jo and Alec Duffy from the South Kolan Hotel Motel say a new way to charge for liquor licensing fees was needed.

PUB owners in regional and remote towns could soon enjoy a big discount on their liquor licensing fees, but there's a catch.

While the news could be great for some 100 or so pubs, many smaller region drinking holes will miss out on the cut to the exorbitant fees that come with opening their doors each day.

That's because a Bill, which was re-introduced in parliament this week by KAP Leader Robbie Katter, focuses solely on lessening the liquor licencing fees for pubs in "very remote Australia".

No pubs in the Bundaberg region have made the list.

"If passed, about 110 pubs in regional Queensland will benefit from their liquor licence fee dropping from around $3500 to $350 per year," Mr Katter said.

"This Bill is vital if remote pubs are to stay afloat.

"Some of these pubs are in towns that only have a population of a couple of hundred people, or less (sic), but they were paying the same price on fees as pubs in Brisbane."

The Bill leaves many pubs in the Bundaberg region struggling with the same fees as city pubs that make quadruple the income.

South Kolan Hotel Motel owners Alec and Jo Duffy said their watering hole on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd did not have as many customers as a Brisbane bar or even a Bundaberg CBD pub, but they were still forced to pay $4000 a year for liquor licensing.

"It's a lot of money because it is something you have to pay every year that doesn't bring any income in," Mrs Duffy said.

"It's just dead money, just to keep my doors open."

Mrs Duffy said she supported liquor licencing fees but the system needed to be fairer.

"They need to maybe look at doing it on a scale of whatever your turnover is from the year before, then that should reflect what your liquor licensing fees should be," she said.

"We are paying the same fees as a pub in Brisbane yet we are on two different levels.

"I have a bigger turnover than a tiny little pub out west 100ks from the nearest town and I do believe they should have a smaller rate to pay than me.

"I bet they never even see liquor licensing officers."

Mr Katter introduced the original Bill in March 2017 which was recommended to be passed by the Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee in September 2017.

However, due to the timing of the 2017 state election, Parliament did not get the opportunity to vote.

Mr Katter said this time around, he was confident his plan would get the go ahead.

"I expect both major parties will again support this Bill,'' he said.

The KAP could not say when the Bill was likely to be voted on.