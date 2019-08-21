Bundy misses a fare go as cheap flights bypass region

BUNDY BYPASSED: Qantas has revealed there are no plans to extend its new cheaper flight program to Bundaberg.

QANTAS has confirmed it has no plans to extend its discounted fares program to Bundaberg.

The airline announced a $10 million investment yesterday so outback towns such as Longreach, Mount Isa and Barcaldine can have discounted fares at the last minute or during busy periods.

The fare cut comes after the Rural and Regional Airfares and Transport References Committee found airfares to regional areas were justified by "economies of scale” and that the cost of aircraft operations had to be distributed across fewer people.

The new Qantas initiative will see flights at the last minute or during busy periods capped at $400 ($800 return) in selected areas.

Checks yesterday found the cheapest return flight between Bundaberg and Brisbane was $711. The most expensive one-way flight from Bundaberg to Brisbane was $857.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he would continue to fight for cheaper fares.

"I was pleased to see cheaper fares for advance purchase bookings following my talks with the airlines earlier this year,” he said.

"Hopefully they will also address the council and community concerns regarding last-minute fares.”

A Qantas spokeswoman said the areas selected were where residents were affected by their remoteness.

"The discounted fares program applies in selected regional cities where residents compete with a very high proportion of travel from the resources sector or are impacted by their remoteness with limited transport options,” she said.

"Residents in these towns face higher fares particularly during peak periods and at the last minute, which is why these additional discounts have been introduced.

"We don't have plans to extend the program beyond the towns who are part of it.

"This week there are last-minute fares available from Bundaberg to Brisbane for $164 one way.

"Our year-round lead in fares in Bundaberg start at $164 and we also have sales throughout the year.”