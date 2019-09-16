Menu
Tyler Clarkson, Sarah, Noah, Dion and Kaleb Harmer at Bargara beach. The weather will stay fine in the region, while storm warnings are being issued for areas around Kingaroy and the Queensland-New South Wales border.
Bundy to miss out on storms, but it's not all bad news

Crystal Jones
by
16th Sep 2019 4:35 PM
BUNDABERG is expected to miss out on storms destined for parts of Queensland between Kingaroy and the border.

But despite a need for rain in the region, the lack of storm activity could be a saving grace.

Rather than bringing a deluge, the forecast thunderstorms are expected to be dry and gusty.

They're expected to sweep through tinder-dry southeast Queensland tomorrow, fanning existing fires and sparking new ones.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the storms, which have a lot of lightning and very little rain, could build up anywhere between the Queensland-New South Wales border and Kingaroy in the afternoon.

"The balance is going to be on the bad side of the ledger, because there won't be too much rainfall," senior forecaster Jonte Hall told AAP.

A BoM spokeswoman told the NewsMail any storm activity in the region would be "a touch further south and inland" of Bundaberg.

