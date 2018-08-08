Bundy migrant sees potential in attracting new people

HERE TO STAY: Carine only planned to visit Aus and has now lived here for eight years

HERE TO STAY: Carine only planned to visit Aus and has now lived here for eight years Contributed

CARINE only planned to visit Australia for nine months, but it's been eight years and she's got no plans on leaving any time soon.

Australia welcomed it's 25 millionth person overnight and 62 per cent of the population growth is being driven by migrants, like Carine.

With most migrants setting up home in the country's major cities, Carine believes more money needs to be spent in regional areas, like Bundaberg, to attract people here.

She is urging community leaders to invest in the city and make it more attractive to bring people here.

Carine said she left France eight years ago to explore Australia and worked in both Sydney and Melbourne before settling down in her husband's hometown, Bundaberg.

"I do enjoy living in Bundaberg, but I think that Bundaberg is not living to its full potential,” Carine said. She hopes the government will invest time and money into the town to attract more families to choose Bundaberg as their new home.

"It's great to have a young family here,” she said.

"There are beaches around and there are so many things that can be done with the kids.”

Carine said that she believes if more money was invested into Bundaberg then it has the potential to "become something quite amazing in a couple of years”.

Bundaberg was home to more than 11,000 migrants in a 2016 census and that number is growing.

With the population of Australia rising, there is concern with cities becoming overpopulated which is when the focus may turn to rural areas for people looking to escape the cramped city lifestyle.

Bundaberg's current population sits at more than 94,000 and is estimated to pass 100,000 by 2021.

This calls for updates to be made to accommodate for our growing community.

Figures show that although there was a significant drop in population rates in 2015, last year saw more than 400 people join the local community.