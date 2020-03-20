Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL OPEN: Meals on Wheels volunteers Russell and Dot ready to deliver with new protocols in place.
STILL OPEN: Meals on Wheels volunteers Russell and Dot ready to deliver with new protocols in place.
News

Bundy Meals on Wheels moves to clear up misinformation

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
20th Mar 2020 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEALS on Wheels has moved to assure Bundaberg residents that it remains open following the spread of misinformation.

Service manager Brendan Searle said the organisation wanted to clarify concerns raised in the community regarding meal deliveries.

Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers meals to the elderly, people with disability and the otherwise inform.

Mr Searle said he had discussions with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and Bundaberg Regional Council’s disaster management team about the vital service.

STILL OPEN: Christopher excited to see Bundaberg Meals On Wheels open for business.
STILL OPEN: Christopher excited to see Bundaberg Meals On Wheels open for business.

“First and foremost, we are remaining open,” he said.

“Measures have been implemented to ensure that in any scenario, residents will be receiving meals.

”As per our existing health regulations, strict kitchen, delivery and hand-sanitising protocols are continually being enforced.

Mr Searle said plans had been made to ensure meals could be frozen in case deliveries did need to be reduced.

Meals may be left outside in the future, if requested by clients, to reduce contact. Meals will not be left if the client is not home.

STILL OPEN: It's all in a days work for Meals On Wheels volunteers such as Kahla.
STILL OPEN: It's all in a days work for Meals On Wheels volunteers such as Kahla.

Mr Searle said social distancing between drivers and clients would be applied and wellbeing checks would continue.

In other news, Woolworths is donating toilet paper so volunteers can deliver a free packet to existing clients, however, Bundaberg’s supplies have not been delivered.

Mr Searle said people could stay up to date by following the Bundaberg Meals on Wheels Facebook page.

bundaberg coronavirus coronavirusbundaberg meals on wheels
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two patients to be transported after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two patients to be transported after crash

        News THREE Queensland Ambulance Service crews have been tasked to a crash on Goodwood Rd, Alloway.

        • 20th Mar 2020 3:19 PM
        No plans to stop exports

        premium_icon No plans to stop exports

        News WHILE everyone is adhering to government and authority procedures amid the COVID-19...

        • 20th Mar 2020 2:58 PM
        Drug trafficking truckie took ice to ‘stay awake’ on road

        premium_icon Drug trafficking truckie took ice to ‘stay awake’ on road

        Crime Truckie used ice to stay awake, ends up on court

        • 20th Mar 2020 2:52 PM
        Local kombucha on tap at HSG at the Gardens

        premium_icon Local kombucha on tap at HSG at the Gardens

        News Since Helen Tricarico started selling her Kombucha in stores across the Wide Bay...