Bundy mayor sets sights on space economy

OUT OF THIS WORLD: The space industry could be worth $6 billion to the state's economy and Bundy has a plan to take its share. ThinkStock

FOR science fiction buffs, space will always be the final frontier, but there's nothing fictitious about Bundaberg Regional Council's plan to shoot for the stars.

As the State Government released a report showing the space industry council boost the economy by $6 billion, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it wasn't a giant leap to grab a piece of the pie by creating a Challenger Learning Centre in the region.

Challenger Center, and its global network of Challenger Learning Centres, have reached more than 4.4million students through space-themed simulated learning and role-playing strategies to help students bring their classroom studies to life and cultivate skills needed for future success, such as problem solving, critical thinking, communication and teamwork.

"A NASA-supported Challenger Learning Centre in Bundaberg is a real possibility,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We are well-placed to share in the growing space economy.

"Bundaberg has a cultural and historical connection to space through our famous pioneer aviator Bert Hinkler with the ill-fated Challenger space shuttle carrying a fragment of Bert's glider.”

Cr Dempsey said the council was already in the process of sourcing grants and a possible location for a Bundaberg-based Challenger Learning Centre.

"It's one of our projects in the mix for consideration as part of the Regional Deal with the State and Federal Governments,” he said.

"Council is also looking to get our small to medium enterprise sector defence ready, which has synergy with being space ready, given the links between defence and aerospace.”

The state government released Deloitte report Sky is not the limit: Building Queensland's space economy shows the industry in Queensland was already globally competitive in specialist areas and growing at a rate of around seven per cent per annum.

"Queensland's space industry employs more than 2000 full-time positions and generates $760 million per year through core industry services like satellite communications,” Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said.

The report states the space industry in Queensland from research through to design, manufacturing and operating systems could add between 4000 and 6000 jobs within the next two decades and $3.5 billion to $6 billion to the economy.”

"With our advanced manufacturing supply chain and world-leading research programs, it makes sense for Queensland to also be the home of Australia's space manufacturing industry.”