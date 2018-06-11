Bundy mayor reveals what he wants in Qld Budget

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Demspey has high hopes tomorrow's Queensland Budget will deliver the region a fair share of funding.

Cr Dempsey is calling out to make sure the Rum City isn't forgotten when Treasurer Jackie Trad hands down her first budget.

His expectations are for infrastructure across the region, from the Bundaberg Port, the CBD revitalisation, bridges and roads and the push to have a level five hospital implemented.

"Regional Queensland and regional Australia has been forgotten for many years,” Cr Dempsey said.

BUDGET TIME: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey hopes Bundaberg isn't forgotten in the 2018-19 State Budget. Emma Reid

"We have great hopes for the State Budget.”

Cr Dempsey said after missing out on major infrastructure funding in the Federal Budget, he hoped the Queensland Government would look after the region.

"Federal Government collects 83 per cent, the State Government collects 14 per cent and your rates and fees at a local council level collects three per cent,” he said.

"Out of the 14 cents in every dollar going out of this area we would really like to see some of that money coming back, particularly in the areas of infrastructure.”

He said at the last state election the council was able to get both major parties to commit to the level five hospital for Bundaberg.

"We saw the business case money but now we would like to see some of the other money coming in to the commitment of the level five hospital,” the mayor said.

Cr Dempsey said funding for flood mitigation should start flowing too.

"The community has been very patient and we would like to see that type of funding come,” he said.

"So people can have hope for their businesses and their families.

"Whether it's for the safety initiative or securing and reducing the cost of insurances and businesses to go forward.”

Cr Dempsey said when Bundaberg lost its Labor representative Leanne Donaldson it didn't mean Bundaberg would lose at budget time.

"The State Government said it was a government for all people no matter where they are,” he said.

"Bundaberg was the longest held Labor seat in the history with 110 years.

"That history will keep us in good stead going forward.

"People know a vibrant Bundaberg is a vibrant state.”

He said if money was spent within the region it would be a big benefit for all of Queensland.