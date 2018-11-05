Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business people negotiating a contract, they are pointing on a document and discussing togetherOffice generic paperwork generic insurance generic
Business people negotiating a contract, they are pointing on a document and discussing togetherOffice generic paperwork generic insurance generic demaerre
Business

Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

5th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOB advertisements have recorded a 22.6-per cent growth for the Bundaberg region in the 12 months to September, new figures show.

However, it's not all good news, as the Seek data outlined a 0.8 per cent fall in salary growth for the same period.

The largest growth sectors generating the jobs were healthcare and medical with 8 per cent of all total job growth, trades and services are the second highest at 3.3 per cent.

Seek had seen a real uplift in the job advertisements and this looks like it will continue into 2019.

"Healthcare and medical has had massive growth but has actually declined in salaries,” a spokesman for Seek said. "This is advertised salaries, so actual salaries once roles are agreed may differ.”

Last week the Housing Industry of Australia called for a special Bundy-only $10,000 grant for home builds in the region. The Seek figures back up industry figures that the industry is doing it tough. Salaries for advertised construction positions were the joint highest fallers over the year.

The average salary of $71,000 was 20 per cent down, the same percentage as call centre and customer service workers, who dropped to $59,000. Most new positions are in the $40,000 to $79,000 space, representing 57 per cent of all positions.

The availability of quality candidates has dropped considerably on the company's own internal measure for the region.

The employment specialist says the design and architecture ($79,000) and farming, animals and conservation ($83,000) categories are recording the region's strongest salary growth. The lowest average salary category was real estate and property at $51,000.

bundaberg economy jobs seek
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Batt calls for fluoride funding

    premium_icon Batt calls for fluoride funding

    News BUNDABERG MP David Batt has spoken out, saying the implementation of fluoride in local drinking water should be funded by the state government, and not council.

    • 5th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Thief ruins Christmas cheer

    premium_icon Thief ruins Christmas cheer

    News Magistrate warns Bundaberg man to address DV, alcohol issues

    • 5th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    MP slams funding cuts to indigenous health service van

    premium_icon MP slams funding cuts to indigenous health service van

    News A spokesperson the original grant was a one-off

    • 5th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Youth's creativity shines through in Urban Art Project

    premium_icon Youth's creativity shines through in Urban Art Project

    News The second artwork was completed on Saturday.

    • 5th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners