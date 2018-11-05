Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

Business people negotiating a contract, they are pointing on a document and discussing togetherOffice generic paperwork generic insurance generic

JOB advertisements have recorded a 22.6-per cent growth for the Bundaberg region in the 12 months to September, new figures show.

However, it's not all good news, as the Seek data outlined a 0.8 per cent fall in salary growth for the same period.

The largest growth sectors generating the jobs were healthcare and medical with 8 per cent of all total job growth, trades and services are the second highest at 3.3 per cent.

Seek had seen a real uplift in the job advertisements and this looks like it will continue into 2019.

"Healthcare and medical has had massive growth but has actually declined in salaries,” a spokesman for Seek said. "This is advertised salaries, so actual salaries once roles are agreed may differ.”

Last week the Housing Industry of Australia called for a special Bundy-only $10,000 grant for home builds in the region. The Seek figures back up industry figures that the industry is doing it tough. Salaries for advertised construction positions were the joint highest fallers over the year.

The average salary of $71,000 was 20 per cent down, the same percentage as call centre and customer service workers, who dropped to $59,000. Most new positions are in the $40,000 to $79,000 space, representing 57 per cent of all positions.

The availability of quality candidates has dropped considerably on the company's own internal measure for the region.

The employment specialist says the design and architecture ($79,000) and farming, animals and conservation ($83,000) categories are recording the region's strongest salary growth. The lowest average salary category was real estate and property at $51,000.