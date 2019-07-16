Bundy man's success after opening backpacker hostel

EVERYONE has a horror story about a cheap hostel they stayed in overseas and one that involves being broke, sleeping with one eye open and thongs being a prerequisite in the shower.

When Bundy local, Kyle Myers went exploring on his own travels, he realised that he could do better.

After leaving his job as a banker and purchasing a hostel in Bundaberg in late 2017, Mr Myers opened the doors to Bunk Inn Hostel, for the first time in February last year.

Since this milestone, Mr Myers has renovated and extended the property, which accommodates 22 backpackers split across three share rooms.

"Our main demographic is the travelling backpacker, which seems to be 18 to 30 year olds, but we've had all age groups stay, including an 85-year-old,” he said.

"We welcome everyone, which is what this whole place is all about.

"Everyone that has stayed here says it's their home away from home.”

When the backpacker sets off on their next adventure, Mr Meyers encourages them to draw a picture on one of the building's walls and place a pin on a blown up world map, indicating the place they actually call home.

"If they're feeling generous, they'll also pin a thank you note and money from their own country, to the wall,” he said.

"We have travellers from Europe, the UK, US, South America and Asian countries stay.”

In addition to offering the ultimate backpacker experience, Mr Meyers is determined to increase the promotion of popular landmarks and activities in the region.

"The great thing about Bundy is there's so much to do and I don't want anyone leaving here thinking the opposite,” he said.

"We really are the drink capital with Bundaberg Rum and the Brewed drinks distillery, Ohana Cider and Kalki Moon. "Plus we have the best beaches in my opinion and the incredible Lady Musgrave Experience.”