Bundy man's proposal goes off with a bang

MARRY ME: The couple right after the big proposal.

MARRY ME: The couple right after the big proposal. Contributed

A BEAUTIFUL dinner overlooking the water, red roses and a fireworks display- it sounds like something out of a romantic movie, right?

For one Bundaberg man, it was the reality of his lavish proposal to his soul mate on Friday night.

Anthony Jose proposed to Shaycarra Frainey at H20 Restaurant and Bar and said he really wanted the surprise evening to go off with a bang.

"I work away in the mines and I missed my partner's 20th birthday 15 days ago so I told her we would celebrate with a dinner as soon as I was back,” he said.

"When the entree came out, I wrote a letter in her napkin that said 'marry me Shay' and that's when I got down on one knee and pulled the ring out.

"Then the fireworks went off - she was so surprised and didn't quite register what was happening at first.”

Mr Jose said at one stage, his perfect plan was almost ruined by his nerves and excitement.

"I was s---ing my pants to be honest,” he laughed.

"I nearly dropped the ring in the bloody river because my hands were shaking so much.

"Thankfully Shay said yes.”

PROPOSAL: Happily engaged couple Shaycarra Frainey and Anthony Jose. Contributed

Mr Jose said his beautiful proposal would not have been possible without the help from Chrissie at Picture Perfect, Bundy Roses- who supplied a bouquet, Light Em Up Fireworks and H20 Restaurant and Bar.

"I wanted to make it as special as I could for Shay because she is the most special person to me,” he said.

Ms Frainey said the evening was a "complete surprise”.

"I just couldn't believe it was happening, I had no idea,” she said.

"It felt like it happened so quickly - it was amazing.”

TRUE LOVE: The note Anthony wrote to propose to Shay. Contributed

H20 Restaurant and Bar's Michael Pearce said the evening was a success that had the whole restaurant applauding.

"We have had a few proposals here but this one is the first that has featured fireworks,” he said.

The happy couple have been together for 12 months after meeting through mutual friends and now, said they were excited to plan the next stage of their life together.