Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MARRY ME: The couple right after the big proposal.
MARRY ME: The couple right after the big proposal. Contributed
Lifestyle

Bundy man's proposal goes off with a bang

Ashley Clark
by
17th Jun 2018 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BEAUTIFUL dinner overlooking the water, red roses and a fireworks display- it sounds like something out of a romantic movie, right?

For one Bundaberg man, it was the reality of his lavish proposal to his soul mate on Friday night.

Anthony Jose proposed to Shaycarra Frainey at H20 Restaurant and Bar and said he really wanted the surprise evening to go off with a bang.

"I work away in the mines and I missed my partner's 20th birthday 15 days ago so I told her we would celebrate with a dinner as soon as I was back,” he said.

"When the entree came out, I wrote a letter in her napkin that said 'marry me Shay' and that's when I got down on one knee and pulled the ring out.

"Then the fireworks went off - she was so surprised and didn't quite register what was happening at first.”

Mr Jose said at one stage, his perfect plan was almost ruined by his nerves and excitement.

"I was s---ing my pants to be honest,” he laughed.

"I nearly dropped the ring in the bloody river because my hands were shaking so much.

"Thankfully Shay said yes.”

PROPOSAL: Happily engaged couple Shaycarra Frainey and Anthony Jose.
PROPOSAL: Happily engaged couple Shaycarra Frainey and Anthony Jose. Contributed

Mr Jose said his beautiful proposal would not have been possible without the help from Chrissie at Picture Perfect, Bundy Roses- who supplied a bouquet, Light Em Up Fireworks and H20 Restaurant and Bar.

"I wanted to make it as special as I could for Shay because she is the most special person to me,” he said.

Ms Frainey said the evening was a "complete surprise”.

"I just couldn't believe it was happening, I had no idea,” she said.

"It felt like it happened so quickly - it was amazing.”

TRUE LOVE: The note Anthony wrote to propose to Shay.
TRUE LOVE: The note Anthony wrote to propose to Shay. Contributed

H20 Restaurant and Bar's Michael Pearce said the evening was a success that had the whole restaurant applauding.

"We have had a few proposals here but this one is the first that has featured fireworks,” he said.

The happy couple have been together for 12 months after meeting through mutual friends and now, said they were excited to plan the next stage of their life together.

bundaberg bundy roses engagement fire works h20 restaurant and bar love marry me proposal romance
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Get ready for Bundy's coldest day so far

    premium_icon Get ready for Bundy's coldest day so far

    Weather BUNDABERG is in for its first real cold snap of the season, with temperatures predicted to drop to as low as 6 degrees tomorrow morning.

    Childers man jailed for sexually grooming, touching 14yo

    premium_icon Childers man jailed for sexually grooming, touching 14yo

    Crime Darren James Cox, 49, pleaded guilty to four charges in court

    Turbulence: Bundy mayor urges united front on Qantas deal

    premium_icon Turbulence: Bundy mayor urges united front on Qantas deal

    Business Business turbulence could hurt region's pilot academy bid

    Local Partners