Bundy man's plan to make sure everyone remembers Anzac Day

JASON Cousins has an idea he hopes will take off as Anzac Day ceremonies are cancelled across the nation.

He wants people to light candles in their front driveways instead.

"At five o'clock play the Last Post (time not confirmed yet)... was hoping Bundy would take to the idea, seems popular by the response it's received," he said.

"I think it would be a great thing for the community at a time when quarantine hangs over us like a gloomy cloud."

Mr Cousins, whose uncle served, said "'we will remember them' are strong words."