Bundy man's amazing gift for Winx takes the cake

WINNING RECIPE: Winx and strapper Umut Odemislioglu with the cake made by Bundaberg man Peter Lloyd-Jones. Contributed

HE'S been making cakes competitively for more than 30 years, and he's won plenty of accolades, but a resounding thank-you from champion mare Winx's stables has given Bundaberg's Peter Lloyd-Jones more than a winning feeling.

The 63-year-old retired carpet-layer's respect for Winx, and trainer Chris Waller, prompted him to put his cooking skills to the test and whip up the rich fruit cake.

As a Bundaberg Show steward, who turned to judging about 10 years ago after entering the show as a competitor since 1984, Mr Lloyd-Jones specialises in fruit cakes and plum puddings, and has taken out plenty of awards, including first place at the Perth Royal Show.

BAKED BY A MAN: Peter Lloyd-Jones baked the champion cake of the Mundubbera Show in 2012. Sue Harris

Joining forces with friend Annette Keune, who iced the special Winx cake, and Linda Thomas who decorated it with the edible photo, the cake was mailed to Waller.

"It was wrapped very carefully in bubble wrap and sent via Australia Post,” Mr Lloyd-Jones said.

"I've always been a fan of Winx and I just really appropriate Chris Waller, he seems like a really nice chap, he gets emotional after each win and he's done a heck of a lot.”

On April 18, in a post on the trainer's Facebook page, Chris Waller Racing, a photo of the famed mare and strapper Umat Odemisliouglu with the special delivery was shared, just days after Winx ran her last race.

"Winx and Umut both enjoyed this special cake after each taking a bite,” it read.

"We received this from Mr Lloyd-Jones who kindly made it for the stable in celebration of Winx.”

Mr Lloyd-Jones said he was chuffed with the recognition and a cake was the logical way for him to show his appreciation.

"I find cooking relaxing,” he said.

"It's good fun entering competitions and if you get a win, it's a bonus.

"I like to support the county shows, I send a lot of entries down to country New South Wales.

"They're really struggling with the drought down there and they've had to cancel a number of shows.”

But one show that is still going strong is the Bundaberg Show, and Mr Lloyd-Jones is preparing to judge the sweet treat entries next week.

With 79 categories including cakes, biscuit, slices and of course fruit cakes, Mr Lloyd-Jones is looking forward to see what Bundy's bakers serve up.