Bundy man wins $100,000 lotto prize

TOP PRIZE: With nothing stronger in the house, the lucky winner celebrated with a cuppa. Contributed

A BUNDY man, over the moon to hear he had won lotto today, had to celebrate with a cuppa as he had nothing stronger in the house.

The carer is $100,000 richer after taking out today's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

The man buys three numbers a week and was the only first division winner.

Speaking with a Golden Casket official, the overwhelmed winner said he was going to have to put the kettle on.

"You're kidding me! Oh my God! Ih my God!" he exclaimed in disbelief.

"I'm going to have to put the kettle on because I don't have anything stronger in the fridge."

The man bought his random-number winning entry at Chippindall's Sugarland.

He said his windfall would go to medical bills and on a much-deserved holiday.

"You have no idea what kind of a difference this is going to make," he said.

"My heart is pounding like crazy at the moment - you just have no idea what this means to me.

"I'll be able to pay some medical bills and the doctors tell me I need to get away for a break.

"I'm a full-time carer so this will means I can get a few days away.

"I've been saving my pennies for a short trip and you've just solved that problem for me."

Chippindall's Sugarland manager Donna Heaps said it was exciting for the outlet to have sold the prize-winning entry.

"This is very exciting news for our winning customer," she said.

"This is also our first big win for 2018 so we're hopeful it's the first of many for the year."

Lucky Lotteries has two products: the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot.

Both Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot have thousands of guaranteed prizes in every draw, from free tickets through to a first prize of $100,000 and $200,000 respectively.

In addition to the guaranteed prizes in every draw, Lucky Lotteries is also a jackpotting game.

The jackpot in the Lucky Lotteries game is won when the selected jackpot ticket number has already won a cash prize in that same draw.

If the selected jackpot ticket hasn't already won a cash prize in that draw, then the top prize jackpots.

Unlike lotto-style games where the top prize is often shared between winners, Lucky Lotteries is a draw lottery where the jackpot winner takes the lot.

This means the jackpot prize can only be won by a unique Lucky Lotteries ticket number.