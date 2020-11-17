DESPITE a history of violent offending, Daniel Leslie Clarke sobbed in the dock when it became clear he was facing jail for bashing a Clifford Gardens shop keeper over some shirts.

The 21-year-old Bundaberg man faced the Toowoomba District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to a string of property offences, including robbery with violence.

The court heard Clarke had 11 prior convictions for stealing with the later of those including threats to kill, stab and beat staff if they got in his way.

On April 27, he followed through on one of those threats.

Clarke took two shirts off a rack at Caps Plus in Clifford Gardens and left the store.

Crown Prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said the owner chased Clarke to get his shirts back.

"That's when (Clarke) has thrown a punch at the complainant," she said.

During a protracted brawl, Clarke kicked and punched the shop owner and, at one point, attempted to steal his till.

Acting for the defence, barrister Wes Seewold said his client suffered from Asperger's syndrome and Attention Deficit Disorder, which led to a turbulent life.

"He struggled with drug addiction … and was homeless since he was 15-years old," he said.

Mr Seewold added that Clarke had been clean from meth for two years and had reconnected with his father, who gave him a stable place to live.

Despite Clarke's history of theft and violence, Judge Deborah Richards said he appeared to have turned a corner.

"Maybe this is the wake-up call you needed," she said.

Justice Richards ordered a head sentence of two years in jail for the robbery with violence charge and released Clarke on immediate parole.

Originally published as Bundy man who bashed shop owner wept before judge