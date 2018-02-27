Bundy man turns to drugs to make ends meet after injury

Antonio Robert Donald Love turned to supplying marijuana to make ends meet after he broke his foot and was unable to work, has been slapped with a suspended sentence.

Antonio Robert Donald Love turned to supplying marijuana to make ends meet after he broke his foot and was unable to work, has been slapped with a suspended sentence. Luka Kauzlaric

A BUNDABERG man who turned to supplying marijuana to make ends meet after he broke his foot and was unable to work, has been slapped with a suspended sentence.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Antonio Robert Donald Love pleaded guilty to a number of drugs charges including one count of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and receiving property obtained from supplying.

The court heard on November 15 last year Love was driving a Nissan station wagon when he was stopped by police and searched.

It was during the search that police found a total of 159g of marijuana - both in clip seal bags and wrapped in foil - $1795 in cash, digital scales, scissors, a mobile phone used for arranging sales, a metal pipe used for smoking marijuana and firecrackers.

The court heard Love made frank admissions to police, telling them he was selling the foils for $20 to make money after breaking his foot.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said 31-year-old Love was now back working and was no longer involved in supplying or possessing marijuana.

Making his submissions in favour of his client, Mr Larter handed up a character reference in support from Love's current employer.

In sentencing Love, Magistrate Neil Lavaring said the quantity was "not small" and he was supplying, but accepted Love had been very cooperative with police in admitting the actions which ultimately saw him charged with supplying.

Love was sentenced to two three-month suspended jail terms for both the most serious charges - possessing and supplying. The suspended terms will remain operational for three years.

On all other charges Love was convicted but not further punished.

Mr Lavaring also ordered all the property seized by the police be forfeited, including the cash.