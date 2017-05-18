Bundy man taught dancers for Taylor Swift, J-Lo

FROM performing in the musical CATS to choreographing Disney Live performances and training dances who have gone to dance with the likes of Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Jennifer Lopez, Bundy's very own triple threat comes home to take over Wallace Bishop Bundaberg.

Trevor Green is using the performance skills and lessons he's learnt over the past 40 years to manage the Stockland jewellery store and give back to the local theatre community.

"It's very similar to theatre,” he said.

"The shop is a stage and everyday is a performance trying to sell something - which I really love.

"You have to be well dressed, the staff have to be educated and know their role and there's lighting and placement.”

The Bundy born performer joined the Queensland Ballet Company when he was 15-years old, before joining the Sydney Dance Company and travelling to New York, London, Edinburgh and Europe to perform.

While settling in to his role as manager, Mr Green is designing costumes for the Playhouse Theatre's upcoming performance The Children's Hour and then for their rendition of Wicked at the end of the year.

He said one of the performances he had the most fun on was La Cage aux Folles.

"I've lived all over the world and people are always asking why I came back to Bundy, and I always say 'why not',” he said.

Mr Green said Bundaberg isn't just a good place in terms of lifestyle and agriculture, but also for aspiring performers.

"I started really young, I went to the Bundy show and there was Highland dancing there,” he said.

"I was probably about 6-years-old, I sat in front of that stage and that was it, there was no moving me, within a couple of hours I was up trying to do it.

"Bundaberg has been amazing with dancers, a lot of really great dancers have come from here, and I think it's because in a rural area you don't have the restrictions that dancers get in the big cities - you make your own costumes and have a chance to choreograph some moves.”

With a variety of dancing styles and a love for dance, he said one of the most rewarding aspects of his career was seeing his students succeed.

One of those students was Shannon Holtzapffel, who has danced alongside many of the greats including Michael Jackson and has been a judge of Australia's So You Think You Can Dance.

Mr Green said, maybe in the future he will hold some dance classes.

For more information on Mr Green's dance history, go to http://dansing.com.au/trevor-green.html