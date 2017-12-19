Bundy man takes helm of global association

OUTSTANDING: Bundaberg-based academic professor Tony Schneiders (fourth from left) recently returned from Europe as the new president of the International Federation of Sports Physical Therapy

AFTER a decade researching the silent epidemic of sports concussion, CQUniversity can now influence an even wider range of sports medicine topics on a global scale.

Bundaberg-based academic professor Tony Schneiders returned from Europe as the new president of the International Federation of Sports Physical Therapy.

He will fulfil his new role alongside his position as Head of Department for Exercise and Health Sciences at CQUni.

Mr Schneiders' role as president means he now leads a collective group of 29 countries totalling 20,519 members, with the specific goal of promoting sports physical therapy around the world.

"It's a great honour to be recognised as the person to lead sports physiotherapy in the global arena,” Mr Schneiders said.

"Sports physiotherapy is one of the highest profile specialities in physiotherapy due in part to the media exposure clinicians get working for professional sports teams and during global events such as World Cups and Olympic Games.”

Mr Schneiders was elected as president at the IFSPT general meeting held to coincide with the Second World Congress of Sports Physical Therapy, hosted by the Titanic Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

As a keynote speaker, his talk focused on concussion cause, identification and management.

The academic is a senior associate editor of the British Journal of Sports Medicine and his work features in the global consensus tool for identifying and managing athletes who have received a head injury or concussion.

"Sports concussion has certainly become more topical over the past decade and the research behind this silent epidemic has struggled to keep up due the complexity of the condition,” Mr Schneiders said.

"While concussion is normally a transient self-limiting condition, we still don't fully understand what the long-term consequences of individual or repeated concussions are.”

As President of IFSPT, Mr Schneiders will be able to lead global best practice.

"It's exciting to think that an academic based in Bundaberg can have the opportunity to create policy and change.”