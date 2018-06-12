Bundy man shares secret to living to 100

A CENTURY of life isn't easy to come by and Herbert Woodward has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

The Bundaberg-born senior, who still lives in the house he built, has lived through many changes but said he had just one secret for a long life.

"I just refuse to grow old," Mr Woodward said.

Exercise, he said, was important, but too much stress on the body wasn't a good idea.

"If you're going to walk, get some good shoes with a nice soft sole so when you put your foot down it doesn't jar your knees," he said.

"And don't lose your temper - the one who loses their temper loses the argument. Sometimes letting things go back to the keeper is the best thing you can do."

Growing up on a cane farm, Mr Woodward knew what hard work was from a young age and tried his hand at a range of careers.

"I used to cut cane and break in horses on the farm," he said.

"Then I was a serviceman in the army, and when I arrived back from New Guinea I took up work with my father as a carpenter."

SERVICE: Herb Woodward who turns 100 today served in New Guinea in 1944-45. CONTRIBUTED

In later years the Masonic Lodge kept Mr Woodward honest, and meeting with other returned servicemen for coffee helped him work through the traumas of his life.

"When I got married, that changed my life," he said.

"Zara was a lovely girl. She went through the war with me, but when she passed away not six months after my return, I was left with two young daughters I hadn't been with because I'd been in the army.

"But there were many people with a story like that, and when I sat with other returned servicemen it was the best thing I did because I was able to relate to them.

"I had a lump in the heart like a hunk of lead and they helped me work through that."

MAN ABOUT TOWN: Herb Woodward, who celebrates his 100th birthday today, walks across Bourbong Street near Avenell's, circa 1950. CONTRIBUTED

Mr Woodward remarried and he and his wife Alma lived happily together until her passing earlier this year at the age of 92.

"I miss visiting her and I miss telling her about my day, but that's the way life goes," he said.

Mr Woodward has battled through an aortic aneurysm, a hip replacement and two knee replacements, but the great-grandfather of 15, and great-great grandfather of four, is still able to walk by himself with the aid of a mobility walker.

"I'm a country boy. And country boys look out to the horizon, which is made to be touched and to be passed through," he said.

"I'm still a country boy and I want to break horizons."