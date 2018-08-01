Bundy man shares battle living on Newstart allowance

EVERY day there are hundreds of thousands of Australians struggling to survive on government payments - and Bundaberg's Daniel Stafford knows their sufferings all too well.

Mr Stafford spoke yesterday to the NewsMail about the challenges people are facing, on the back of a new income inequality report by the Australian Council of Social Services (Acoss) and the University of New South Wales.

Daniel is one of more than 763,000 relying on Newstart payments each fortnight. Although Daniel works 20 hours a week and is an avid volunteer worker, he has not been able to find a full-time job since moving to Bundaberg from Brisbane, and has been receiving payments for five years.

He says relying on the payments to get by is restricting, and he has to make every dollar count.

"It (Centrelink payments) rarely leaves enough to cover living expenses. If you find you do have extra money, it goes to stuff like food or paying credit to bills so the next one is a bit smaller,” Daniel said.

"You usually tend to find if you have any left over money it gets put on to necessary items and you can't really go 'I'm going to go and have a weekend away' or 'I'm going to go out for the night'.

"It is a matter of every single cent counts and you put it where it is needed. You have to act smart because there is no other way to survive when you're on any Centrelink payment."

The Inequality in Australia report found people in the highest 20 per cent income group have five times as much disposable income after tax than a person living in the lowest 20 per cent group. Those in the lowest five per cent of earners are earning $436 weekly, and are living with 26 times less disposable income than the households in the highest one per cent of income - of which are bringing in more than $11,000 a week.

Daniel says those relying on payments struggle to get by, with the average base payment for recipients with no children being $545 a fortnight. He would like to see payment rates raised.

"People on Newstart are really resourceful at juggling their bills and trying to keep everything up to date. It is sometimes a matter where people have to go without life-sustaining utilities such as electricity just to get through the fortnight,” he said.

"I think the rate of all payments should be looked at. There are a lot of reasons why Newstart needs to be raised ... It is impossible for people to live independently.”