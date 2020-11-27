Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

ALTERNATIVE WORK: A Bundaberg escort has revealed how he took up a different line of work after finding conventional jobs too difficult to get hold of.

Victor says many people assume escort work is easier than a regular job, but his job is far from it.

He spends five days a week at the gym and undergoes testing for sexually transmitted diseases twice a month. He has to watch what he eats and spends many of his weekends waiting on calls.

It's a life he says he wouldn't have chosen if any of the conventional paths had worked.

Putting out up to 30 resumes in a week, Victor found himself struggling to pay his way as a student and finds the stigma faced by young jobseekers agonising.

"When I talk to older people there's so many complaints like 'oh these people aren't getting a job, they're on the bludge'," he said.

Victor said it was frustrating when he'd had a go at everything from office work to farming without ever hearing back.

Victor said finding escort work in Bundaberg can pose a challenge in itself.

Women don't hire male escorts as much as men hire female escorts, and so he often finds himself travelling for work.

"Bundaberg is fairly low as far as escort work is," he said.

Victor said the job had its ups and downs, but there were moments he was proud of where he could make people happy.

"It is a depressing job at certain times because you offer services that are a fantasy for people to be able to have at that time and knowing you can't give it away all the time to that person is rather depressing," he said.

"But you do bring some happiness to people because a lot of people forget with escorts it's not just all about sex - we're companions, so it can be just as simple as coming out and doing a coffee thing and then I go home," he said.

"Sometimes I'm just in the bed and I don't even have to do anything sexual, they just want to have someone there with them.

"That's one thing a lot of people don't realise about escort work is that it's not just sex and I think a lot of people are very single-minded when it comes to that."

Victor has been working as an escort for about a year, and says he believes his looks and empathy made it an option.

"I feel male escorts do more of the emotional side, rather than just sex. Because I feel like the women escorts are generally more just used for sex," he said.

"People say pretty harsh things about escort work, but it makes the world go round."

Victor said another misconception was that escorts were unclean, but he said this was far from accurate as any professional escort would be "regimented" with regular testing.

"We're actually very clean people," he said.

Victor said escorts were held to "such unobtainable beauty standards" which meant a degree of pressure because "if you lose your looks, you lose your job".

"You've got to put an incredible amount of effort into it and it's very tiring," he said.

But spending time with women and being there for conversation has helped him learn to communicate well.

"At a rough estimation, probably about 50 per cent of my services are more talking," he said.

And while he enjoys conversation, Victor said one part of the job that was often difficult to grapple with was stripping.

"You become desensitised to it," he said.

"So I could go out naked on a stage and I wouldn't care. You become that desensitised to it where it doesn't matter.

"It goes into a deep part of escorting that I never thought I would find and that is that it is very demeaning in a way.

"So there's so many ups, but there's also lots of lows and one of the lows is being seen as a piece of meat, essentially, and you live by that standard because you're an object apparently."

Victor said he could make up to $3000 a fortnight, but would look at toning his career down if he could find a regular job.

And it's there where he believes Bundaberg could benefit from changes such as bringing in bigger companies and expanding tourism attractions to generate employment.

"I think we need more attractions in Bundaberg, we're just very plain... people want fun," he said.

Victor said he was just as annoyed as anyone else when it came to people not wanting to work, but hit out at the "audacity" of the government for not doing more for genuine unemployed people.

Victor said he believed the region needed to grow and develop, but said it was wrong to assume all young people wanted to tear down history and tradition.

"It's being run like it's in the '50s," he said.

"While we do need change, we don't need that much. We don't need full revolutions, we just need enough to get us by."