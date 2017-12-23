Menu
Bundy man pays hefty price for mowing trip

FILE

IT was inevitable that after driving for more than a year with an expired licence the law would catch up with James Taylor.

On day 463, while he was heading over to a mate's house in Burnett Heads to cut his grass, it did.

James Joseph Taylor, 35, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed on Sunday, November 12.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Taylor was stopped by police at 10.30am.

"His licence had expired 463 days at the time of the offence,” she said.

Taylor told Magistrate Neil Lavaring his licence had initially been suspended because of SPER debt.

"Then I didn't have capacity to pay the fines in a lump sum to get my licence back,” he said.

"I've got a new job. I've paid 90% back, $300 still owed.” Taylor was fined $180.

