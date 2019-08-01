Bundy man on parole after brutal assault of woman

Judge Jennifer Rosengren told Jesse Dean Blee he was lucky not to be facing more serious charges.

BUNDABERG'S Jesse Dean Blee has walked from a court after the brutal assault of his partner earlier this year.

Blee, 20, was sentenced in the Bundaberg District Court on Wednesday to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole after pleading guilty to a string of charges, including one assault occasioning bodily harm domestic violence offence.

Acknowledging Blee was taking steps to address his problems, Judge Jennifer Rosengren released him on parole after his court appearance.

The Court heard Blee's partner had stayed the night at his house during February and attempted to leave the next day but was stopped by him.

An argument broke out.

As they moved into the kitchen, he grabbed her wrist and both fell to the floor.

The court heard Blee put his hands around his partners neck and shook it, causing her head to also hit the floor.

The woman was afraid he was going to kill her.

Judge Rosengren told Blee he was lucky to not be standing before the court on more serious charges.

Judge Rosengren described Blee's behaviour as aggravating, particularly as a number of offences were committed while Blee was on either parole or bail.

"The reason why domestic violence has become somewhat of a focus for the courts is because it's really an insidious, prevalent and very serious problem in our community,” Judge Rosengren said.

She said Blee's offences were made all the worse by the fact that they were performed against a partner at the time who had a right to feel safe and respected in his company.