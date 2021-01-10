Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police confirm a man, 70, has died after a crash on Christmas Day.
Police confirm a man, 70, has died after a crash on Christmas Day.
News

Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

Mikayla Haupt
10th Jan 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 70-year-old Bundaberg man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash at Captains Mountain on Christmas Day.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said about 7am a Hyundai hatchback travelling south on the Gore Highway veered off the road before striking a culvert causing the vehicle to roll.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was air lifted to hospital with serious injuries however his condition deteriorated, succumbing to his injuries on January 9,” the spokesperson said.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, you can contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE STORIES

bundaberg police traffic incident
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Three new virus cases in NSW

    Three new virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Jan 2021 10:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Learn more about this familiar waterbird

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Learn more about this familiar waterbird

        News “Two or more females may lay eggs in the same nest so breeding is a very communal affair”

        REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        Premium Content REVEALED: The crimes keeping Bundy cops busy

        News The data shows some interesting trends about the offences that have increased and...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Person hospitalised with leg injury after rollover

        Premium Content Person hospitalised with leg injury after rollover

        News Crews were called to Bullyard this morning.