Bundy man loses fight for life after Christmas Day crash

Police confirm a man, 70, has died after a crash on Christmas Day.

A 70-year-old Bundaberg man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash at Captains Mountain on Christmas Day.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said about 7am a Hyundai hatchback travelling south on the Gore Highway veered off the road before striking a culvert causing the vehicle to roll.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was air lifted to hospital with serious injuries however his condition deteriorated, succumbing to his injuries on January 9,” the spokesperson said.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, you can contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

