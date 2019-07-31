Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pedofiles in the ring were watching sickening videos.
Pedofiles in the ring were watching sickening videos. supershabashnyi
Crime

Bundy man jailed after feds swoop on online pedo group

Zachary O'Brien
by
31st Jul 2019 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man has been busted as part of an online pedophile ring during an Australian Federal Police investigation.

Luke Grant Johnson, 27, was yesterday ordered to serve at least three months behind bars as part of an 18 month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child exploitation material. Bundaberg District Court heard Johnson shared videos as part of multiple group chats on various social media platforms including WhatsApp, Kik and Snapchat.

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Cook said many of the videos featured a "high level of depravity”.

The material included children as young as three years of age as well as what was described as "a baby”.

Mr Cook said a condition of being a member of the pedophile group was to share content.

He said Johnson's activities were discovered during a federal police investigation.

A search of the home where he lived with his mother by police in December found evidence of the child porn.

Johnson admitted to police he had more than 100 files containing child exploitation material on a cloud-based storage site. He had made no attempt to hide his identity on group chats, that is to say he used his real name.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Johnson was genuinely remorseful.

Mr Cassidy said his client had been diagnosed with a cerebral condition and was a self-described hermit as a result of the condition.

The court heard he had been a good sportsman before the diagnosis that changed his life.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren acknowledged that while there was the possibility of rehabilitation for Johnson, distributing and viewing child pornographic material was not a victimless crime.

She said these activities created a market demand.

"In relation to that, those inclined to exploit children by involving them in the production of it are encouraged by the fact that there is a market for it,” Judge Rosengren said.

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    NEW JOBS: $100k for council to crack down on illegal dumping

    premium_icon NEW JOBS: $100k for council to crack down on illegal dumping

    Environment The Government is serious about cracking down on illegal dumping and has provided $400,000 to four councils, including Bundaberg, as part of a pilot program.

    Greens: People on cashless card 'spat on, labelled druggies'

    premium_icon Greens: People on cashless card 'spat on, labelled druggies'

    Politics Rachel Siewert speaks out on controversial card

    'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    premium_icon 'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    Crime Graham Maxwell: 'I just keep making stupid mistakes'

    Bargara business takes health to a whole new level

    premium_icon Bargara business takes health to a whole new level

    Business Let the right foods become your medicine