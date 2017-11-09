Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bundy man in court over fight with Gympie mayor

CASE: Gympie land rights protesters Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Sunrise Blossom and Gary Tomlinson leave Gympie District Court.
CASE: Gympie land rights protesters Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Sunrise Blossom and Gary Tomlinson leave Gympie District Court.
by Arthur Gorrie

TWO worlds collided in Gympie District Court yesterday when Gympie land rights activists challenged the jurisdiction of the court, while seeking to defend violence charges against them.

Diana Patricia Redden-King, Wit-Booka (charged under the name of Gary Tomlinson) and Bundaberg man Mervyn Tomlinson appeared on charges of assaulting Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith and trespassing on council property, which they claim is rightfully Aboriginal land.

The group's spokeswoman, Miss Redden-King, said the three had attended the council's Mary St headquarters with peaceful intent and were exercising their right to tell the council they believed it was occupying the site illegally.

She said the three had been dealt with violently and sought the reports of DNA and blood type analysis of samples from the council foyer, claiming most of the blood would have been Wit-boooka's.

She accused police of frustrating the defence by not willingly making evidence available, including video material taken by a bystander, identified as Janet Lang.

Crown prosecutor Susan Geary said Ms Lang was only calling police, but Miss Redden-King said the woman was holding the phone in a way that indicated otherwise.

Miss Redden-King also said police had been unco-operative in helping identify others present, who could be important witnesses for the defence.

Judge Gary Long noted the three appeared to be challenging the jurisdiction of the court while seeking that it exercise that jurisdiction regarding proper conduct of the trial.

He ordered police to provide relevant material and to have the arresting officer and Ms Lang available as witnesses for cross examination at a reconvened pre-trial hearing in Maroochydore on December 13.

Topics:  assault bernard smith buncourt gympie district court mick curran

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Bundaberg man crushed by 7-tonne air compressor

Bundaberg man crushed by 7-tonne air compressor

AN ELLIOTT Heads man has been flown to hospital after being crushed by a 7-tonne air compressor this morning.

Residents may remain without power until tonight

OVER AND OUT: Leanne Connors posted this photo of powerlines down on Moore Park Rd.

About 1000 residents still without power

Wild weather 'fairly normal', says bureau

CRASH BANG: Pamela Cooper at her Jocumsen St house after Tuesday's storm. "There was an almighty crash and the cat went beserk. It was very scary - the whole house shook,” she said.

'Bang-on average rainfall expected'

Bill in Bundy to give Leanne a boost

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at Tafe Queensland East Coast.

Tafe under threat if LNP wins: Labor

Local Partners