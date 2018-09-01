Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Initial reports are the car was traveling at 80km/h on Blackbutt St
Initial reports are the car was traveling at 80km/h on Blackbutt St Matthew Deans
Breaking

Bundy man hospitalised after 'falling' from moving car

Sarah Steger
by
1st Sep 2018 8:45 AM

A MAN has been rushed to Bundaberg Hospital after he "fell" from a moving car on Moore Park Rd.

Queensland Police Service responded to reports of a crash at Gooburrum about 2.30am this morning.

"Once we got there there was a man being put into an ambulance," a QPS spokeswoman told the NewsMail.

"It was reported to us he'd fallen from a moving vehicle ... it was on grass we believe.

"We are unsure at this point whether it fell or jumped from the car."

Initial reports are the car was traveling about 80km/h from Moore Park Rd on Blackbutt St.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

However, authorities were unable to confirm the extent or seriousness of his condition.

It is understood he may be suffering from a head injury.

Police are currently speaking to a 30-year-old woman, who they believe was the driver of the car.

Investigations are under way.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services have been contacted to an update on the patient's condition.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

breaking news crash gooburrum paramedics police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $1.65m dream home hits the market

    premium_icon $1.65m dream home hits the market

    Property LOOKING for a home with a view? RE/MAX Precision principal Scott Mackey said he expects the stylish home of Natalie and Darren Hunt to be snapped up at $1.65m.

    Bumper day at the races today

    premium_icon Bumper day at the races today

    Sport Ulton Race Day is on at Thabeban Park

    Proactive approach finds students work in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Proactive approach finds students work in Bundaberg

    News Proactive approach works to getting a job

    • 1st Sep 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners