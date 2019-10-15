Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
News

Bundy man found guilty of Christmas Party sexual assault

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
15th Oct 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has found a man guilty of two charges of indecently assaulting his female work colleague at a Christmas party last year.

The trial began in Bundaberg Distric Court last week with work colleagues, the boss of the pair and the complainant taking the witness stand to give evidence.

The man was found guilty of touching the woman on the bottom twice in a sexual nature.

After a week of proceedings, the jury reached its verdict on Monday afternoon.

The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and was ordered to serve 150 hours of community service.

A colleague of the pair told the court when giving evidence he saw the defendant touch the woman on the bottom twice telling him to stop.

He told the court when the woman left the party she seemed quite upset.

The boss of the pair told the court the Christmas party finished at their home after beginning earlier that day at a licenced venue.

The boss described the victim as a “falling-down drunk” after she had fallen off a chair earlier in the day.

He told the court at lunch time the men had consumed beer and the women were drinking wine.

He said the victim and the defendant had arrived to the home via courtesy bus.

The boss also said he saw the pair kiss and described the kiss as a “peck” on the lips.

He said while he saw the kiss, he didn’t see when the man touched the victim on the bottom.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    How crim slipped police grasp: Escapee caught up a tree

    premium_icon How crim slipped police grasp: Escapee caught up a tree

    News HE ESCAPED lawful custody in June and after five days, a dog squad sniffed him out hiding up a tree.

    Warning: Severe thunderstorms predicted for Bundaberg

    premium_icon Warning: Severe thunderstorms predicted for Bundaberg

    News BUNDABERG could be in for some stormy weather this afternoon, with strong winds and...

    Fan’s view: Why former Bundy ‘love rat’ turns me off

    premium_icon Fan’s view: Why former Bundy ‘love rat’ turns me off

    Offbeat WHEN I found out that former Bundaberg resident Maurice Salib was on the second...

    Mega project to transform Elliott Heads divides community

    premium_icon Mega project to transform Elliott Heads divides community

    News A DEVELOPMENT poised to transform Elliott Heads has divided NewsMail...