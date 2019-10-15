Bundy man found guilty of Christmas Party sexual assault

A JURY has found a man guilty of two charges of indecently assaulting his female work colleague at a Christmas party last year.

The trial began in Bundaberg Distric Court last week with work colleagues, the boss of the pair and the complainant taking the witness stand to give evidence.

The man was found guilty of touching the woman on the bottom twice in a sexual nature.

After a week of proceedings, the jury reached its verdict on Monday afternoon.

The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and was ordered to serve 150 hours of community service.

A colleague of the pair told the court when giving evidence he saw the defendant touch the woman on the bottom twice telling him to stop.

He told the court when the woman left the party she seemed quite upset.

The boss of the pair told the court the Christmas party finished at their home after beginning earlier that day at a licenced venue.

The boss described the victim as a “falling-down drunk” after she had fallen off a chair earlier in the day.

He told the court at lunch time the men had consumed beer and the women were drinking wine.

He said the victim and the defendant had arrived to the home via courtesy bus.

The boss also said he saw the pair kiss and described the kiss as a “peck” on the lips.

He said while he saw the kiss, he didn’t see when the man touched the victim on the bottom.