Bundy man fined $700 for assault, deprivation offences

FREDRICK Edward Cooke pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of liberty and one count of common assault in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

On November 11, 2016, Cooke and his then partner had been arguing in their Bundaberg North home when the woman tried to leave.

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship for about 10 months before the offences occurred.

The prosecution said Cooke refused to let the woman leave and stood in the doorway - her only exit route - for up to one hour.

When she tried to slip past him, Cooke tugged her arm.

Desperate, the woman tried to use her phone to call her mother, but Cooke slapped the device out from her hand and onto the floor.

Cooke's defence lawyer explained that two days after the offending, the pair went their separate ways.

He explained that in January 2018, the woman heard rumours Cooke was in the area again and she became scared.

As a result she re-litigated the matter.

Cooke, who thought the matter had been finalised in 2016, was then questioned and later charged.

His lawyer said this investigation had caused him a lot of distress and that he was suffering anxiety attacks because of the stress.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Cooke $700. No convictions were recorded.