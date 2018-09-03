Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bundy man filmed women during sex without them knowing

Carolyn Booth
by
3rd Sep 2018 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man has appeared in court accused of filming women without their knowledge while he was having sexual relations with them.

The man is facing nine charges, six of making observations or recordings in breach of privacy and two more with the aggravated allegation of capturing the women's genital or anal region.

He's also been charged with one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police will allege the man, who now lives in Bundaberg, made the recordings while on the Gold Coast.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court before it was adjourned until next month.

buncourt court crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Palaszczuk announces voluntary assisted dying review

    premium_icon Palaszczuk announces voluntary assisted dying review

    Politics BUNDABERG'S Dying with Dignity advocates rejoice after Premier announces that a parliamentary review would be conducted for voluntary assisted dying.

    Hinkler Central abuzz with push for new coffee shop

    premium_icon Hinkler Central abuzz with push for new coffee shop

    Business It the blue brew coming to the Rum City?

    Man punched in head on Bourbong St

    premium_icon Man punched in head on Bourbong St

    Crime Punch was thrown from behind

    • 3rd Sep 2018 6:36 PM

    Local Partners