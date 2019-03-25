Menu
A man will appear in court after allegedly attacking a person in Mackay.
Bundy man charged for brutal Mackay assault

25th Mar 2019 11:24 AM
A BUNDABERG South man has been arrested in North Mackay, accused of punching a man so violently he fell on the road in front of cars.

The 20-year-old is accused of hitting his victim several times on Malcomson Street at 7.05pm on Friday, causing the victim to land on the road.

Police arrived at the scene and it is alleged that after a short conversation with the man, he was arrested and charged with common assault and also committing a public nuisance offence.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on April 9.

