'Belligerent' Bundy man bongs on in front of police

SIMPLY turning down the stereo may have been the less costly course of action for a Bundaberg man, who found himself in court after he instead chose to pack a bong in front of police.

Facing the music in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, Michael Joseph Flynne, 31, pleaded guilty to failing to keep his stereo down for 96 hours after he was issued with the direction from police on December 12 last year.

When police returned to his unit after another noise complaint within just 48 hours, they seized his stereo.

But it was Flynne's reaction, described by Magistrate Belinda Merrin as "belligerent", that landed him with a $700 fine.

Police prosecutor Grant Klaassen said police officers were called to the address about 8.30pm on December 14 and could hear excessively loud music coming from the unit.

Upon entering the address, Flynne picked up a water pipe, packed it and lit it in front of police.

"There was a strong smell of cannabis," Senior Constable Klaassen said.

Police also found a coffee grinder in the kitchen that smelt strongly of marijuana and the blades appeared to have marijuana residue on them.

Snr Const Klaassen said Flynne refused to talk to police and was arrested.

Ms Merrin warned Flynne that his "belligerent behaviour" showed a lack of "insight and remorse" and that combined with his significant criminal history put him at risk of facing a prison term.

She said it was only that he had appeared to keep himself out of trouble in the last four years that swayed her decision to fine him instead of placing him on a wholly suspended jail sentence.

Flynne was fined $700 for possessing the drug utensils and a further $250 for failing to comply with the noise abatement notice.