Bundy local’s vision to protect planet with fresh new business

NATURAL BEAUTY: Evie Roycroft said the naked beauty bar has been a shop favourite so far, allowing customers to fill jars with ingredients to make their own clay face masks, body butters and lip balms. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

CONSCIOUS about protecting the planet and providing natural, healthy alternatives, an exciting new business has opened up in Bundaberg's CBD

Specialising in home and beauty products, owner of Tomorrows Earth Evie Roycroft follows a holistic approach with a range that won't harm the environment and wildlife.

HOLISTIC APPROACH: Fresh new business Tomorrows Earth owner Evie Roycroft is passionate about reducing single-use plastics and sells natural beauty and home products that won’t harm the environment. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Growing up with a mum who worked as a naturopath and going on to study nutrition at university, Ms Roycroft has witnessed first-hand the benefits of selecting natural products.

"My real focus is on reusing or reducing single-use plastics and I'm passionate about sourcing natural and cruelty-free products as well as supporting Australian made," Ms Roycroft said.

"You are what you consume on all fronts - it's not just about food, but the people you hang out with, the products you use … these are all things that really influence your whole world."

Selling a wide range of reusable products from keep cups, stainless steel drink bottles and cutlery, to natural toiletries including make-up removal pads, aluminium-free deodorant and handmade and palm oil-free soaps, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from.

Other products include organic tea, septic-safe cleaning products and a naked beauty bar which allows customers to fill jars with clay, butters and oils.

"I'm jar obsessed but everyone is really enjoying that they can fill a jar with ingredients to make their own beauty products that they can use at home, like face masks, deodorants and lip balms or toners using our lavender and rose petal sprays," Ms Roycroft said.

"We also encourage customers to bring in their own containers to help reduce single-use plastics further."

In addition to the products being environmentally friendly, the small business owner said there are many benefits for consumers who use natural products too.

"It's a lot more cost effective because I can buy in bulk, so it's very affordable for someone to try natural things that they may sometimes be put off by because of the price of retail sized packaging in mainstream supermarkets," Ms Roycroft said.

"But it's also about reducing the chemical load on ourselves - a lot of people develop allergies and quite often irritants are caused by mainstream products, especially body washes and detergents.

"Removing those products will actually help with skin conditions like eczema and dermatitis."

PLANET PROTECTION: Customers are also encouraged to bring their own containers to fill with the store’s selection of organic teas, handmade, palm oil-free soaps and septic-safe cleaning products. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Tomorrows Earth also offers a loyalty program where customers will receive one point per every two dollars spent and will receive a 20% off voucher once they reach 100 points. The program is free to join.

Open weekdays 9am to 3pm and Saturdays 9am to midday, the eco-friendly store is at 10 Barolin St.

For more information, visit tomorrowsearth.com