Bundy locals raise $40,000 for drought-stricken farmers

BUNDY TO THE FARM: Bundy businesses and locals came together to bring some life-changing relief to the farmers in Jericho, raising $40,000 in donations.

JUST one good deed from a person can make a difference in another's life - so imagine what could happen if a whole community pitched in to help a drought-stricken town and its families.

That is exactly what the people of Bundaberg did for the farmers in Jericho.

The community came together to help 35 farming families and over 80 locals in the town, through the Bundy to the Farm initiative - started by Georgia and Steve Brennier.

Donations of food, gift cards, seconds produce, stock feed, fresh fruit and vegetables, dog food and toiletries were soon flooding in - and local businesses and transport companies gave their time and fuel to transport the donations.

A massive $40,000 in monetary donations was raised, a feat Mrs Brennier said wouldn't be possible without locals' help.

"To say they were overwhelmed would be an understatement,” Mrs Brennier said.

A blue light disco was also held for the local kids, and parents enjoyed fresh prawns donated by a local seafood company.

To help bring the spirit of Christmas to Jericho - a Bundy to the Farm Cent Sale will be held on Saturday, December 1 at the Kirkwood Sports Centre, Norville School, to get a second run of donations to the farming families before Christmas.

Raffle prizes including a family getaway to Hervey Bay are up for grabs.

Contact Georgia Brennier at 0412829326 for more information.