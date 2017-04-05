Bundy local to run Australia's 'gnarliest' ultra marathon

NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED: Bargara's Mat Grills is the ambassador for a new and brutal trail running event, the Down Under 135.

FOR most people running 135 miles is more torture than fun.

For Bargara's Mat Grills, it is food for the soul.

The cafe owner and former policeman, known in the trail running community as the Tattoo Runner, is on his way to Victoria today to compete in the inaugural Down Under 135, a "gnarly” ultra marathon not for the faint hearted.

This morning he grabbed one last coffee at his Bauer St business The Journey before hitting the road.

"It's 217km. I'm nervous,” he said.

"I've done the distance before and I've done further, but it's the terrain that is intimidating.

MIND GAMES: The Down Under 135 is more mental challenge than physical, Mat Grills says. Contributed

"There's about 9000m of climbing in the race, 3000 in the first 50km, and it's an 'outback' so you go out and back the same way.

"It's very technical and steep - you spend time in a river bed.”

The race covers a picturesque path through Lerderderg and Wombat state forests, west of Melbourne, where temperatures at night may drop to 2 or 3 degrees.

Mr Grills doesn't plan on sleeping.

"It starts at 9am on Friday and I'm hoping I can reach the finish on Saturday night,” he said.

"Physically, if you can run 50 miles or 80km you can probably do a race like this, but it's the mental strength that is the real test.

INTO NATURE: Trail runner Mat Grills likes to get off the footpath and into the wild. Contributed

"(The organisers) wanted to make it the hardest ultra in Australia, on par with some of the really difficult races in the United States.”

With eight stations providing food and water along the way, stopping time is kept to a minimum.

"Even if you're struggling, walking is better than sitting.”

As an experienced runner, Mr Grills - known as the "Tattoo Runner” - is the ambassador for this year's event.

Crewing for him in the Down Under will be fellow Bundabergian Kevin Crowley as well as Andrew "Spud Fit” Taylor, who made headlines last year when he ate nothing but potatoes for 12 months.

It all might sound insane but for Mr Grills, the joy of trail running is about getting off the footpath and into the wilderness - and being part of the trail running "family”.

OUTBACK: Trail runner Mat Grills tests out the Down Under 135 course in Victorian bushland. Contributed

"I'll probably spend a lot of this race in the middle of nowhere, on my own, through the night, and there's something really special about being in nature,” Mr Grills said.

"You're really in the moment - in races you don't really think about a whole lot, it's just the next stop.

"If you thought about reaching the end, you'd never make it.”

You can track Mr Grills's and other runners' progress via GPS from 9am Friday at www.downunder135.com.