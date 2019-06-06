Bundy local Lara flying high with circus act

SHE'S been in the circus game for more than a decade, training and performing all over the world and now Lara Elise is set to take to the stage with Burtons Circus in her hometown for the first time.

Born and bred in Bundaberg, Lara was involved in both dancing and gymnastics growing up, but it wasn't until after university where she did a dance degree that she found the circus.

She said the circus combined both worlds into a travelling show with no age limit.

While some competitive gymnastics seemed to have an age limit, in the circus you just kept going, Lara said.

"Since I left Bundaberg to go to university, I've travelled the world, trained all over the world and performed all over the world and now I'm finally coming back here,” she said.

Lara has trained in Montreal for two-and-a-half years with "the best swinging coach in the world” and now she's bringing it back to Bundy.

BUNDY'S OWN: Lara Elise. Mike Knott BUN050619CIRC7

Training nearly every day, she said she still loved being on stage and until that faded she had no intention of slowing down.

"It's also nice to be able to bring that back here and show everyone,” she said.

"I guess this is where it started.”

She said in Bundaberg she used to dance with Ignite Dance Studio and Kepnock State High School which she said "planted the seeds” for her career.

Lara will be both opening and closing the show at Kendalls Flat, while Carlos Cardenas, Welinton Gabriel, Robert Bruce and Jerson Carvalho will be entertaining throughout the show with no shortage of acts to impress, along with horses, camels and donkeys.

BURTONS CIRCUS: Elissa, Carlos and Valeria Cardenas, Welinton Gabriel, Robert Bruce, Lara Elise and Jerson Carvalho. Mike Knott BUN050619CIRC2

The circus's clown, Robert Bruce, said the circus had a little bit of everything from swings to motorcycles, juggling, strap acts, trampoline acts, and a flying trapeze act.

"We've got a very strong show,” he said.

Having spent most of his life in the entertainment and circus industry, Robert, 81, said they believed he was the oldest performing clown in the country, and possibly the world.

He said what kept him in the ring were the kids and hearing people laugh.

"I've always said while there's children there'll always be a circus,” he said.

He said where some people were surprised at his age, his philosophy is that "if you rest, you rust”, you've just got to keep moving.

BURTONS CIRCUS: Welinton Gabriel. Mike Knott BUN050619CIRC3

Show Times

Tonight: 6pm

Tomorrow: 7pm

Saturday: 2pm and 6pm

Sunday: 11am

Click here to buy tickets.