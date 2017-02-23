BUNDY LIVE: Artists taken out of their comfort zones

AT BUNDY Live, we've been having some fun for the past month with an all new version of the Musical Challenge underway.

A couple of years ago, we did these on Wide Bay Today with Billy Healy on Classic Hits 4BU, and a local musician or band was given a song out of their usual genre to rework and perform live on air, with just seven days to put it together.

This time around, we are filming the performances at the Club Hotel each Monday night and publishing them on our Facebook page and YouTube channel on Wednesday evenings.

This time around, we have a list of around 100 songs, and one is randomly picked seven days out from their performance.

It's a great way for our local musicians to show off what they have and showcase their talent, and they have been lining up to have a go!

At the moment, bookings extend every Monday through to May.

The first four performances are up now to watch.

Katrina Treagus kicked off proceedings with The Archies' Sugar Sugar, Matthew Barker took on Star Trekkin' by The Firm, Barlight gave us its version of The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?) by Ylvis and The Hungry Llamas gave us The Beatles' Octopus's Garden last Monday.

Little Evie has been given Wannabe by the Spice Girls for next week, and Mark Lavender is up after her.

All artists are also invited to perform another song of their own choosing, and none have disappointed.

Visit the Bundy Live Facebook page to check them out.

Also, don't miss the return of jazz to the Railway Hotel on the last Sunday of each month this year.

Local legends the Bundy Jazz Katz (Clem Soppa, Ken Hay, Ross Andersen, Mike Lye and special guest Scott Nicol) will be playing at the Railway this Sunday from 1.30pm in the air-conditioned function room.