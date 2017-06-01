23°
BUNDY LIVE: Artist clever to let fans pick songs for album

Craig Walsh, Bundy Live | 1st Jun 2017 4:55 AM
ORIGINAL IDEA: Brendan Egan promoted his upcoming debut album by getting his fans to vote for which songs to put on it.
ORIGINAL IDEA: Brendan Egan promoted his upcoming debut album by getting his fans to vote for which songs to put on it.

RELEASING your own original music is always a hard road, as anyone who has done so will tell you.

The ever-changing way the public listens to new music, even more pronounced since the advent of streaming services and digital sales, coupled with writing songs that get a bite from the masses is always a challenge.

Add the fact that almost anyone can release a song to these services and releases can get lost in the mass of music available, unlike in the past when only the songs deemed worthy by a record company would be within easy reach of all. The pool of music to choose from has grown extensively.

Two local artists have both taken different approaches to their new releases of late.

Peter Knight has an extensive catalogue of original music released over the years, usually released as a traditional album including 40 Years, Black Snow, 4th Time Lucky and last year's Borrowed Time.

Lately, he has embraced the idea of streaming being the main way the public consume tracks, and his current releases have all been effectively singles available via iTunes, Spotify and other digital platforms, but not grouped as an album in the traditional sense.

There are some great tunes, and you can preview them via his wizofozland YouTube channel

Brendan Egan is in the process of putting his debut album together, and has cleverly promoted the upcoming release by getting his fans to vote on which songs to put on it.

He recorded and videoed 14 potentials, including collaborations with other local artists such as MC G|Zup, Nikki Bone and Matt Farthing, and asked the public to choose 10 songs to make the cut.

The response was huge!

Production and recording now starts in earnest, and the album is due for release in November.

You can check out all the songs at his Facebook page, Brendan Egan Music.

The face of all music is changing. The challenge musicians face is to come up with a new and novel way to promote themselves, as the path isn't as defined as it used to be.

